'The commission has become an SOE needing bailouts': SA weighs in on Zondo applying for another extension

The announcement by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that he will apply for an extension of the commission of inquiry into state capture has drawn strong reaction from many online.

Most of the frustration comes from previous requests for an extension and deadlines which Zondo allegedly failed to meet.

Many lamented the “exorbitant” funds spent on it, saying the state should give no more to the cause.

“Some of the people who say that do so in good faith, but others for their own reasons,” said the deputy chief justice on Thursday, in response to critics.

He said while he understands that many people are fatigued with the inquiry, it was important to do the commission's work thoroughly.

“I am keen that the work of the commission will be completed as soon as possible. One thing I will not do is to end the work of the commission in an irresponsible manner.

“When I started with this commission, I made it clear that we will do our work properly. That remains very important. We will not seek to act in a haphazard manner,” he said.