WATCH LIVE | Malusi Gigaba back on the stand at state capture commission

18 June 2021 - 09:20 By TimesLIVE

The state capture commission resumes on Friday with evidence from former minister Malusi Gigaba.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo this week announced that the commission has limited time to wrap up its oral evidence and dismissed most of the applications for leave to cross-examine.


Former minister Malusi Gigaba is determined to convince the state capture inquiry that he is an “honest man of integrity”, while his estranged wife Norma Mngoma is a “pathological liar”.

This after Gigaba on Thursday night continued to deny all evidence presented at the same forum by Mngoma, who had implicated him as a Gupta puppet who served the fugitive Indian family during his tenures in various ministerial postings.

The commission presented several allegations made by Mngoma, to which Gigaba replied, “That is a lie”.

Deny, deny and deny some more: Gigaba says estranged wife is a 'pathological liar'

"I would like to emphasise that I am a man of integrity and I am honest," former minister Malusi Gigaba said.
