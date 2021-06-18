Politics

RECORDED | Acting health minister Kubayi-Ngubane briefs media on Covid-19-related matters

18 June 2021 - 07:42 By TimesLIVE

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is expected to brief the media on Friday morning on the Covid-19 vaccination rollout plan and give an update on her department's plans to curb the spread of the virus.

Kubayi-Ngubane's briefing comes after SA recorded 11,767 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. That was lower than the 13,246 cases reported on Wednesday.

Kubayi-Ngubane was appointed acting minister a week ago after Dr Zweli Mkhize was placed on special leave following allegations of corruption levelled against him.

