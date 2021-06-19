EFF councillor loses fight to keep his job as red berets slug it out in court

It was red beret versus red beret in the high court when an EFF councillor pulled out all the stops to keep his job.

Newcastle councillor Siyabonga Simelane is suing his party in the high court in Pietermaritzburg after the EFF backtracked on its decision to deploy him to the post.

But his bid to “continue serving as a councillor” pending his court application to review the party’s decision failed this week. He was slapped with legal costs.

According to the judgment, Simelane was mistakenly declared as the nominated candidate to fill a vacancy created by the sacking of EFF proportional representation councillor Shadrack Thwala in October 2020. He then completed the nomination document.

EFF secretary Marshall Dlamini wrote to the Electoral Commission (IEC) in November 2020 and informed it about Thwala’s expulsion. Dlamini told the commission and the municipal manager that Thwala was being replaced by Simelane.

Within hours, Dlamini wrote another letter to the IEC saying the EFF had made an error and was “recalling” Simelane.