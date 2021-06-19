Succession process starts now mourning is over, says Zwelithini's sister

The Zulu royal family announced on Saturday that it is ready to discuss succession.

While Prince Misuzulu, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's firstborn son with the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, has been named as heir to the throne, a section of the family say the process is only beginning now.

Asked who the family wants to take over the throne, the king's sister, Princess Thembi Ndlovu, told a media briefing on Saturday at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace: “My brother has many children.

“We go according to the law of who is the heir, how they ascend and how they are put on the throne. We have an appointment structure here at home.”

This week the family held a three-day cleansing ceremony to mark the end of the mourning period for Zwelithini, who died on March 12 from Covid-19.