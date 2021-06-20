Politics

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo contracts Covid-19

20 June 2021 - 16:48 By TimesLIVE
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo on Sunday went into self-quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The executive mayor of Johannesburg, Geoff Makhubo, has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said on Sunday.

He has “gone into self-quarantine as part of the recovery process”, the statement said.

The provincial health department said earlier on Sunday that 8,403 new infections had been recorded in Gauteng in the previous 24-hour cycle.

A total of 5,178 people are currently hospitalised in the province's public and private facilities.

Gauteng now has a cumulative total of 545,262 cases of the coronavirus, with 477,493 recoveries and 12,079 deaths.

“Gauteng and indeed Johannesburg are officially in a third wave and residents are urged to take the necessary non-medical precautions seriously and to ensure they wear masks, maintain social distance and limit movement incompliance with the level-3 regulations currently in place,” said Makhubo's office.

“The mayor will continue to monitor and provide guidance on work currently being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in the city while in self-quarantine.”

TimesLIVE

