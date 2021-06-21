'All the objections are rejected' — Nathi Mthethwa dismisses opposition to Eastern Cape name changes

Sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has rejected all objections made against the name changes in the Eastern Cape.

In February, Mthethwa announced the new names for cities, towns and airports in the Eastern Cape, including Port Elizabeth. The city was changed to Gqeberha, while neighbouring town Uitenhage was changed to Kariega and King William’s Town was changed to Qonce. The East London Airport was changed to King Phalo Airport and Port Elizabeth Airport to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.

The name changes received backlash from the municipality and residents who petitioned against them.

According to the ministry, it received 690 e-mails with objections to the name changes and three boxes with petition signatures of 12,402 residents of Nelson Mandela Bay municipality were sent through to the office of the executive mayor.

In March the DA launched a petition to object to the name changes. The petition garnered 17,102 signatures out of the 50,000 goal.