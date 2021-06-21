Ramaphosa urges South Africans to minimise spread of Covid-19 amid sharp rise in positive cases

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to do everything they can to limit the spread of Covid-19 amid a sharp rise in positive cases.

In his weekly newsletter Ramaphosa said the country was experiencing the third wave of infections, with Gauteng the worst hit.

“We may be tired of this persistent enemy, but it is not yet tired of us. The threat to health and lives is evident as people become ill and some die. We must do what we can as individuals, as families and communities, as unions and employers, and as government, to limit the toll,” said Ramaphosa.