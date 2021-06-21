Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears Transnet evidence from former minister Malusi Gigaba

21 June 2021 - 08:20 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry is on Monday hearing evidence related to Transnet from former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba.

On Friday Gigaba alleged that his estranged wife Norma Mngoma was an asset used in a conspiracy against him by organs of state.

Gigaba claimed a conspiracy involving Crime Intelligence, state security and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).


Gigaba was testifying about the case which led to the Hawks arresting Mngoma. Her electronic devices were confiscated during the arrest. She was arrested after she allegedly scratched a Mercedes-Benz G-wagon belonging to Gigaba’s friend.

The arrest has since been found unlawful and an abuse of power.

At the time of the arrest, Gigaba had lodged a complaint with the Hawks about threats to his life, with Mngoma apparently investigated in connection with the complaint. 

