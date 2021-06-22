AG paints grim picture of how towns mismanaged Covid-19 cash

Amid a deadly pandemic which left SA reeling, an Eastern Cape municipality bought its mayor a car using Covid-19 funds that were meant for the emergency procurement of water and sanitation services.

And in some cases, other municipalities procured personal protective equipment (PPE) but stored it in such poor conditions that it could not be used.

These are just some of the examples auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke highlighted as she released details on how municipalities across SA have mismanaged Covid-19 funds, failed to follow procurement processes and mismanaged contracts once they had been awarded.

Maluleke painted an overall grim picture on the abuse of Covid-19 funds in the local government sphere. The long-standing weaknesses that were prevalent in municipalities — such as uncompetitive and unfair procurement processes — also led to failures in the managing of emergency funds.

Contracts being awarded to family members of municipal officials, awards made directly to government officials, uncompetitive pricing and unfair procurement processes were the order of the day at municipalities. In some cases the quality of services rendered was poor, while in other instances payments were made even when there was no proof that the work had been completed or the service provided.