DA bats away criticism of mainly white male campaign managers

The opposition DA has played down criticism about a lack of diversity in the list of the party’s local government campaign managers.

A list doing the rounds on social media shows the names of 18 DA members — a list dominated by white men.

It has been criticised by social media users for its lack of diversity.

Of the 18, there are only two white women and two coloured men. There is not a single black candidate featured on the list.

The list comes as many political analysts have pointed out that the DA was trying to appease its traditional white supporters after the election of federal council chairperson Helen Zille and party leader John Steenhuisen at the congress in 2020.

Its adoption of non-racialism, which discards race, was also heavily criticised by commentators.