'It's like a disease,' says Ramaphosa, urging SA to get things done on time

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to shed themselves of the culture of “not getting things done on time”, saying “it's like a disease”.

“I think I also have it and many of us have it, and I would like for us to ... shed this disease and get things done quicker and sooner,” he said.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during a question-and-answer session in Cape Town after he announced the establishment of the National Ports Authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet, in line with the National Ports Act.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is to appoint an interim board by June 30 to oversee the establishment of the new subsidiary.

Answering a question on how quickly the two entities could be unbundled, Ramaphosa said: “We would like, once the board has been put in place, to continue with the process. But in the same period we would be proceeding with all other processes to continue with our reforms.

He said “we must pick up the pace of getting things done”.