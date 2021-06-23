‘It was found in Fikile’s suit’: nine hilarious reactions to Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘stolen’ iPad
Some social media users jokingly “called” for the police, the Special Investigation Unit and the Hawks to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “missing” iPad, while others criticised him for delaying his speech because he could not locate the device.
Ramaphosa topped the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after South Africans saw him puzzled on live TV and asking if his iPad had been stolen.
“I’m waiting for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad,” Ramaphosa said as he took to the podium at the National Ports Authority in Cape Town. His spokesperson Tyrone Seale and other officials could be heard laughing in the background.
“Somebody has decided to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that. Can I have my iPad, please? So they stole it. I had my iPad. Do you know where they took my iPad to?” he asked Seale.
The awkward moment went on for more than two minutes before the iPad was located.
As reported by Amanda Khoza for TimesLIVE, the presidency issued a statement saying the president was making a “lighthearted point” ahead of his speech.
“Thank you, SA. There was no question of the iPad being missing or stolen. The president was making a lighthearted point while waiting for the iPad to be brought to him — which it was before he began his remarks to media.”
That did not stop social media users from having a laugh about the incident:
Quotes from world leaders
'There is no excuse for not trying.' - President Obama— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) June 22, 2021
'If not us, who? If not now, when?' - President Kennedy
'Ambition never comes to an end.' - President Kaunda
'I'm waiting for my iPad.' - President Ramaphosa
🇿🇦
Mbaks, is that you?
Ramaphosa's iPad has been found in Fikile's suit 😂😂😂 @AdvoBarryRoux pic.twitter.com/sCRF62HlPp— 𝔖𝔭𝔬𝔦𝔩𝔢𝔡 𝔔𝔲𝔢𝔢𝔫 (@Queenmtamba) June 23, 2021
The president is not alone
Lol, everything will be alright
Leaked from Ramaphosa's IPad 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9N2iTHWyHz— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) June 22, 2021
iPad found
The ipad has finally been found hahahaha #iPad #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/005CxztVSZ— Rodwell T Dziwanyika (@Tflow_lyrical) June 23, 2021
It’s not just his speech we’re worried about
What if Cyril Ramaphosa's stolen iPad has the pin to the country's bank account?? Guys we are in trouble pic.twitter.com/f4yb4Lrsu3— Kamo Marven (@kamo_marven) June 22, 2021
From mask mishap to lost iPad
Where is my iPad?— ☆S H Á K K U☆ (@shaakumeni_) June 22, 2021
I want my iPad. pic.twitter.com/lNorM2EZqz
Matamela made history on TV
This is Ipad Mathebula. The first President to abandon his speech after losing his Ipad on live TV😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eIsNDf4Fcq— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) June 22, 2021
Lol, happy days
Cyril when he finds his iPad : pic.twitter.com/dWx64ys35a— ThatSaltyArab (@_abdurrahmaan_) June 22, 2021