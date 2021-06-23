Politics

‘It was found in Fikile’s suit’: nine hilarious reactions to Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘stolen’ iPad

23 June 2021 - 10:45
President Cyril Ramaphosa trended on social media after his iPad went walkabout. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Some social media users jokingly “called” for the police, the Special Investigation Unit and the Hawks to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “missing” iPad, while others criticised him for delaying his speech because he could not locate the device.

Ramaphosa topped the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after South Africans saw him puzzled on live TV and asking if his iPad had been stolen.

“I’m waiting for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad,” Ramaphosa said as he took to the podium at the National Ports Authority in Cape Town. His spokesperson Tyrone Seale and other officials could be heard laughing in the background.

“Somebody has decided to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that. Can I have my iPad, please? So they stole it. I had my iPad. Do you know where they took my iPad to?” he asked Seale.

The awkward moment went on for more than two minutes before the iPad was located.

As reported by Amanda Khoza for TimesLIVE, the presidency issued a statement saying the president was making a “lighthearted point” ahead of his speech.

Thank you, SA. There was no question of the iPad being missing or stolen. The president was making a lighthearted point while waiting for the iPad to be brought to him — which it was before he began his remarks to media.”

That did not stop social media users from having a laugh about the incident:

Quotes from world leaders

Mbaks, is that you? 

The president is not alone

Lol, everything will be alright

iPad found

It’s not just his speech we’re worried about

From mask mishap to lost iPad

Matamela made history on TV

Lol, happy days

