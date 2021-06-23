‘It was found in Fikile’s suit’: nine hilarious reactions to Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘stolen’ iPad

Some social media users jokingly “called” for the police, the Special Investigation Unit and the Hawks to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “missing” iPad, while others criticised him for delaying his speech because he could not locate the device.

Ramaphosa topped the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after South Africans saw him puzzled on live TV and asking if his iPad had been stolen.

“I’m waiting for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad,” Ramaphosa said as he took to the podium at the National Ports Authority in Cape Town. His spokesperson Tyrone Seale and other officials could be heard laughing in the background.