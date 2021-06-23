SCA dismisses Julius Malema's appeal on statements by former EFF MP about VBS money

EFF leader Julius Malema has lost his defamation appeal against a former party member and MP, Thembinkosi Rawula, in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The SCA on Thursday dismissed Malema’s appeal of the high court judgment which ruled in Rawula’s favour on statements made by Rawula in an April 5 2019 Facebook post about alleged corrupt dealings of the party leader and his deputy Floyd Shivambu.

Rawula had alleged in his post that Malema and Shivambu ran the EFF like their own party, had centralised all its funds and that they had knowingly accepted money from the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank — something the pair have always denied.

Representing himself in court, Rawula maintained that Malema had made the admission of receiving VBS money in a meeting of the EFF central command team (CCT) — the highest decision-making body between conferences.

In that meeting, according to Rawula, Malema allegedly said “sometimes we are forced to kiss dogs or the devil to get funding”. He also told the court that Malema was aware that the money from VBS was the subject of corrupt dealings and therefore had to “devise other means” to get the money, as it could not be paid directly into the EFF account.