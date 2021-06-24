Government vaccine rollout a 'disgraceful, unforgivable failure so far': DA's Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for the slow progress made by government to vaccinate South Africans against Covid-19.

This comes after stats revealed that only 0.8% of the population in SA has been fully vaccinated, while 2.9% of the population has received one dose of the jab.

On Wednesday, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that 17,493 new Covid-19 cases were identified in SA in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 1,861,065.

Steenhuisen said the vaccine rollout was “a disgraceful, unforgivable failure so far. Secretive, slow, disorganised, and fatal”.

“A full 15 months into the pandemic less than 1% of South Africans have been fully vaccinated, according to statistics shared by the presidency’s head of digital communications,” he said in a statement.

“This puts us far behind not just our upper-middle-income peer countries but also lower-middle-income and many poor countries.”