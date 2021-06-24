It's war in the Zulu royal house over throne succession: Buthelezi

Royal decorum has been thrown out of the window and it is now open war among Zulu royalty. That's the observation of the nation's prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Buthelezi said at a press conference on Thursday that tensions among the warring sides were so serious “that had we not achieved this stage of constitutional development as a country, it is clear there would be war”.

At stake is the throne left vacant by the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

While the late king left a last will and testament naming his wife, Queen Mantfombi — who has also since died — as regent, and though her will left the throne to their eldest son Prince Misuzulu, other members of the royal family have questioned the authenticity of the late king's will and are seeking a court interdict to halt the coronation of Prince Misuzulu.

But the traditional prime minister, who is backing Prince Misuzulu despite objections from other members of the family, maintained that a king does not need “a piece of paper” to be recognised.