LOL! Lindiwe Zulu pokes fun at Ramaphosa’s ‘stolen’ iPad

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu had social media followers in stitches this week when she joined in the jokes about President Cyril Ramaphosa's “stolen” iPad.

Ramaphosa topped the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after he delayed the start of his speech at a media briefing in Cape Town because he could not find his iPad.

The incident led to a flood of reactions on social media. including from Zulu who took to Instagram to post a warning to those looking to touch her iPad.