LOL! Lindiwe Zulu pokes fun at Ramaphosa’s ‘stolen’ iPad

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
24 June 2021 - 11:00
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has joked about Ramaphosa's "stolen" iPad.
Image: Trevor Samson

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu had social media followers in stitches this week when she joined in the jokes about President Cyril Ramaphosa's “stolen” iPad.

Ramaphosa topped the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after he delayed the start of his speech at a media briefing in Cape Town because he could not find his iPad. 

The incident led to a flood of reactions on social media. including from Zulu who took to Instagram to post a warning to those looking to touch her iPad.

After being introduced to the podium by acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale, Ramaphosa joked about not being able to find his device.

“I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad. Somebody decided they want to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that. Can I have my iPad please? They stole it,” he said, to laughter.

As reported by Amanda Khoza for TimesLIVE, the presidency later issued a statement saying the iPad was not stolen and the president was simply “making a lighthearted point while waiting for the iPad to be brought to him”. 

