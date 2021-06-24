POLL | The EFF will march to Sahpra on Friday — do you support the protest?

The DA said on Wednesday it received an invitation from the red berets to join the protest but the party declined on the basis that doing so would be “to endorse the deeply irresponsible actions of the EFF who are placing the lives of South Africans in danger through a super-spreader event”.

The firebrand leader and his party have been at the receiving end of criticism for hosting mass gatherings amid a surge in Covid-19 infections in Gauteng.

On Monday, Sahpra said the evaluation of more vaccines is at an advanced stage.

“Sahpra has approved the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and the J&J vaccines. Sahpra has also received applications for CoronaVac (manufactured by Sinovac) and the Sputnik V (manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute) vaccines.

“The evaluation of the CoronaVac application is at a very advanced stage. Furthermore, reports recently made available by the WHO that articulate the basis for the emergency use listing for CoronaVac are being considered,” the regulator said.

On Wednesday, the regulator said it received the documentation for the Sinopharm vaccine and will begin its evaluation of the data to assess its efficacy.