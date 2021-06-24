Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Bosasa in the spotlight as Agrizzi, Gingcana appear before commission

24 June 2021 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE

The state capture commission chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to hear testimony related to Bosasa on Thursday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In a statement, the commission said suspended SA Civil Aviation Authority official Mbulelo Gingcana will give Bosasa-related evidence.

The commission will also hear Bosasa-related evidence from former COO Angelo Agrizzi to be cross-examined by Mr [Kevin] Wakeford's legal representative and Mr Richard le Roux to be cross-examined by Mr Gingcana's legal representative,” the commission said.

READ MORE:

Cost of Gupta state capture rises to R57bn

Shadow World Investigations researcher Paul Holden on Tuesday told the state capture inquiry the cost of state contracts channelled to Gupta-linked ...
Politics
1 day ago

'Knowing a person does not make you complicit in their wrongdoing': Gigaba on friendship with Ajay Gupta

Former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba on Wednesday told the state capture inquiry that it would be short-sighted if it operated on the ...
Politics
20 hours ago

ANALYSIS | The rise and fall of Malusi Gigaba: will Gupta links be the final nail?

Getting into bed with the Indian family dimmed the former ANCYL president’s once bright political future
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  2. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  3. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  4. Defiant Ace plays his last card: ‘Cyril, I’ll expect an apology if I win’ Politics

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...