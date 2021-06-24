WATCH LIVE | State capture: Bosasa in the spotlight as Agrizzi, Gingcana appear before commission
24 June 2021 - 09:45
The state capture commission chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to hear testimony related to Bosasa on Thursday.
In a statement, the commission said suspended SA Civil Aviation Authority official Mbulelo Gingcana will give Bosasa-related evidence.
“The commission will also hear Bosasa-related evidence from former COO Angelo Agrizzi to be cross-examined by Mr [Kevin] Wakeford's legal representative and Mr Richard le Roux to be cross-examined by Mr Gingcana's legal representative,” the commission said.