Covid-19 third wave hits Gauteng - Six key takeouts from premier David Makhura's address

Shutting down the economy is not an option

“We cannot shut down the economy, we cannot ask the national council to shut down the economy. We cannot afford to shut down the economy. Slowing down the pandemic is in our hands,” Makhura said.

Long Covid-19

Makhura said there are patients who suffer from the effects of Covid-19 long after they have “recovered.” He admitted that the health system does not monitor them continually, but rather focuses on those who are immediately infected.

“When it is assumed that you have recovered, it is assumed that you hit the road and move on. There are a number of people who are really struggling because this is a novel virus, we may find there are lots of long-term effects. The system needs to prepare to deal with the post-Covid-19 issues.”

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

The premier said Charlotte Maxeke is ready to reopen to help lessen the load of Covid-19. He said structural engineers had assessed the building, which was recently damaged by a fire, and confirmed that some parts of the buildings are “usable”.

“Waiting until September when every compliance is met, is not an option. The clinicians presented clear evidence that people from Charlotte Maxeke are overburdening the other hospitals. When we weigh the risk of closing and the fact that some parts of the building are structurally sound, we came to the conclusion that it is better to open parts that are structurally sound.”

Mass gatherings

The premier said residents need to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing masks and avoiding mass gatherings that defy the restrictions.

“People decide to defy the numbers of gatherings, but when infections hit the roof who is to blame? It's the government. Some of them even say that we are going to march without complying. It's like Covid-19 is not there.”