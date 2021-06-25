Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Is SA on the verge of becoming a failed state?

25 June 2021 - 11:58 By Paige Muller and Mike Siluma
People from the settlement of Boikhutso collect water from a tanker in Lichtenburg. Clover has decided to close down SA's largest cheese factory in the town due to poor service delivery.
People from the settlement of Boikhutso collect water from a tanker in Lichtenburg. Clover has decided to close down SA's largest cheese factory in the town due to poor service delivery.
Image: Alaister Russell

In this week's episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we ask the question: is SA on the brink of becoming a failed state? 

We speak to associate professor in the School of Governance at Wits University, William Gumede, about the state of local governance and the collapse of basic service delivery. The conversation outlines how crucial local governance is to service delivery, job creation, investment and the functioning of the country as a whole.

We then turn our attention to the land expropriation bill, which is the subject of heated debate in parliament. We dissect the issue with our parliamentary correspondent Andisiwe Makinana, who has been tracking the story since its inception. 

Join the discussion here: 

What you will hear: 

(01:12) The local government crisis. We’ll ask if it does not signify the beginnings of a failed state.

(16:12) That will be followed by a focus on the land expropriation bill, which is the subject of heated debate in parliament.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

TimesLIVE

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Money makes the world go round: a broke ANC and a desperate, diamond-digging populace

The team discusses the ANC's cash crunch and the politics of KZN's 'diamond rush'.
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | Another Covid-19 corruption scandal: Is it naïve to expect politicians to be ethical?

Another week passes in SA, and with it another Covid-19 corruption allegation rears its ugly head, this time in relation to the mass sanitising of ...
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | Public sector wages: Government blinked first — what does this mean for SA?

The Sunday Times politics team guides you through the ins and outs of SA’s biggest political news stories of the week.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  2. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  3. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  4. Defiant Ace plays his last card: ‘Cyril, I’ll expect an apology if I win’ Politics

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over 50's can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...