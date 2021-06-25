Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Is SA on the verge of becoming a failed state?
In this week's episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we ask the question: is SA on the brink of becoming a failed state?
We speak to associate professor in the School of Governance at Wits University, William Gumede, about the state of local governance and the collapse of basic service delivery. The conversation outlines how crucial local governance is to service delivery, job creation, investment and the functioning of the country as a whole.
We then turn our attention to the land expropriation bill, which is the subject of heated debate in parliament. We dissect the issue with our parliamentary correspondent Andisiwe Makinana, who has been tracking the story since its inception.
Join the discussion here:
What you will hear:
(01:12) The local government crisis. We’ll ask if it does not signify the beginnings of a failed state.
(16:12) That will be followed by a focus on the land expropriation bill, which is the subject of heated debate in parliament.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
TimesLIVE