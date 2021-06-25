Politics

WATCH LIVE | Day 2 of Ace Magashule vs ANC court battle

25 June 2021 - 10:41 By TimesLIVE

The court battle over the suspension of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule continues in the South Gauteng High Court on Friday.

Magashule was suspended in May by the ANC and is now asking the court to reverse that decision.

On Thursday, Magashule's counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu, said there could be no doubt in anyone’s mind that the suspended official was not given a hearing by the ANC’s national executive committee before he was suspended.

The ANC legal representatives are expected to present their side to the court on Friday.

