WATCH LIVE | Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane gives an update on SA's vaccination programme

25 June 2021 - 07:30 By TimesLIVE

Acting minister of health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, together with public service and administration minister, Senzo Mchunu, is expected to brief the media on Friday morning.

The department of health said a panel of experts would join the briefing on the progress of government efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

Kubayi-Ngubane is also expected to give an update on the vaccination rollout programme.

