Family meeting called for Sunday after shock news on Covid-19 Delta variant

Williams said: “As the result of these developments, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) will convene this afternoon to propose recommendations on the country’s response to both the Delta variant and the continued surge in Covid-19 infections.”

She said the NCCC will convene again on Sunday morning to discuss the Natjoints report.

“This will be followed by the presidential co-ordinating council (PCC) which includes premiers, executive mayors and representatives of traditional leadership. A special cabinet meeting will take place to process the recommendations from the Natjoints.

