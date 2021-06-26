Politics

Family meeting called for Sunday after shock news on Covid-19 Delta variant

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
26 June 2021 - 15:37
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation about Covid-19 developments at 8pm on Sunday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday after the discovery of the new Delta variant of Covid-19 in SA, the government said on Saturday. 

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams confirmed that a special national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting was convened to receive a report from the scientists on the prevalence of the Delta variant in SA. 

Williams said: “As the result of these developments, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) will convene this afternoon to propose recommendations on the country’s response to both the Delta variant and the continued surge in Covid-19 infections.” 

She said the NCCC will convene again on Sunday morning to discuss the Natjoints report.

“This will be followed by the presidential co-ordinating council (PCC) which includes premiers, executive mayors and representatives of traditional leadership. A special cabinet meeting will take place to process the recommendations from the Natjoints. 

