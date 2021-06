Police vaccinations fast-tracked so Covid-19 enforcement can intensify

Josias Naidoo of NGO Hope4Health said SA is experiencing a combination of Covid-19 fatigue and poor planning.

“The lack of clear and current information about the virus and its variants adds to the issue as people tend to believe that we may be winning the war against Covid-19,” he said.

“Prevention remains the cheapest, most practical and most effective solution to containing this virus,” he said. “This means that despite its long duration, we should be more committed to doing our best to keep in the habit of being more cautious so that we don't upend the efforts of our health system.”

Kubayi said she is against intensifying the lockdown restrictions in terms of compliance with the current alert level three regulations.

“The alert level three regulations have not been enforced,” she said. “I do sympathise with the police because they feel that they have to go out there. We are losing them and many of them are getting sick.

“So that is why we are trying to push and we are hoping that by Tuesday or Wednesday we should be making an announcement about the police.

But she was also critical of gatherings such as the EFF's vaccination march in Johannesburg on Friday.

“What type of a leader puts the lives of those who support you at risk like this?” she said. “For some of these people, where they stay there is no option of isolating if they get sick.

“They are going to infect their entire families. You are not putting one person at risk but the entire family and community.”

Infections were being compounded by poor behaviour, she said. “People used to be cautious when there is a death in the family and I am not so sure now. People are back to visiting the grieving families and we are not doing the drive-throughs any more, and this is worrying.

