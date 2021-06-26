What to expect when Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday

When President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday, indications are he is likely to ban gatherings and tighten restrictions on alcohol.

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed on Saturday the national coronavirus command council held an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss the rapid spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in SA.

TimesLIVE understands that proposals tabled for Gauteng, where infections are increasing exponentially, include a ban on all gatherings, a request that everyone work from home if possible, and a two-week ban on alcohol sales.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said as the result of these developments, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure was convening on Saturday afternoon to prepare recommendations for a another command council meeting on Sunday.