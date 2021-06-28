Politics

‘African leaders don’t have faith in the systems they lead’: SA reacts to Mabuza seeking medical care in Russia

28 June 2021 - 09:00
Deputy president David Mabuza is taking time out to travel to Russia for medical treatment. File photo
Image: GCIS

Deputy president David Mabuza taking days off to receive medical attention in Russia has triggered frustration among some social media users who have questioned why the second man in charge is not getting treatment locally.

Others asked for clarity regarding the state of Mabuza’s health as this is not the first time he has taken time out to receive medical attention.

For some, Mabuza’s absence is nothing new as “he has been on leave since he became deputy president”.

The presidency said Mabuza asked President Cyril Ramaphosa for days off.

“During this time, the deputy president will undertake a visit to the Russian Federation for a scheduled medical consultation. This consultation is a follow-up to previous medical consultations the deputy president received from the Russian Federation.  He will continue with the responsibilities that have been entrusted to him upon the end of the leave period.”

Last August parliamentarians speculated about Mabuza’s health after he wrote to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise informing her that he would not attend to his scheduled parliamentary obligations due to ill health.

The DA demanded answers about his absence.

“Where is DD Mabuza? He is either seriously ill and his office is trying to hide that fact, or there is nothing wrong with him and he is simply trying to avoid accountability by claiming ill health whenever he is called to parliament.

“South Africans deserve an explanation,” said former DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi.

Here’s what SA had to say about the deputy president’s latest trip to Russia:

