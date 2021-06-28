POLL | Do you support Duduzane Zuma’s presidential aspirations?

Businessman Duduzane Zuma is reportedly kicking off his bid to one day be president of SA by campaigning to be elected chairperson of the ANC’s ward 11 branch.

Zimasa Matiwane reported for the Sunday Times that Zuma was gunning to be chair of the KwaZulu-Natal ward, which includes Newlands East, Siyanda and Quarry Heights near KwaMashu, eThekwini.

ANC insiders told the paper he met other branch leaders around KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State to push his campaign, a move that has split the party’s members.

Zuma confirmed to the Sunday Times that he has thrown his hat into the ring to be chairperson ahead of his bid to challenge for the ANC presidency.

“We are just waiting for the BGM [branch general meeting] to sit to be elected chair of the branch. Yes, that is the intention. We will see what the outcome is but I'm feeling very positive.

“The ultimate goal is to contest the presidency of the ANC. We are not talking about the future. Everything we are doing is now. I’m not attaching a date or a conference to what I am doing,” he said over the weekend.