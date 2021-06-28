Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence related to money flows from Zizi Kodwa

28 June 2021 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will on Tuesday hear evidence related to money flows from former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

Corruption allegations made against state security deputy minister Kodwa at the inquiry have triggered outrage and calls for accountability.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The inquiry heard evidence from ENS Forensics MD Steven Powell, who conducted a forensic investigation into IT company EOH and tender irregularities involving the public sector. 

He alleged Kodwa was paid kickbacks by the company’s Jehan Mackay of up to R2m between May 2015 and February 2016, when Kodwa was ANC spokesperson.

The payments were made while EOH was bidding for government tenders. They allegedly included deposits to his personal bank account, payments for luxury holiday accommodation in the Western Cape and car payments. 

Kodwa told the governing party’s integrity commission that it is not necessary to reappear before it to explain the recent allegations as he had previously explained the transactions made between him and Mackay were between friends and there was nothing untoward about them.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Government tells parliament about reforms at State Security Agency

Government has taken steps to ensure good governance at the troubled State Security Agency.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Zizi Kodwa & 'EOH kickbacks' — what SA had to say about corruption allegations against deputy minister

"We must fight corruption in all its forms akere," wrote one tweep.
News
1 month ago

Zizi Kodwa tells ANC integrity commission: No need to rehash myself on state capture inquiry evidence

ANC NEC member and state security deputy minister Zizi Kodwa has told the governing party’s Integrity Commission he saw no need to appear before it ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  2. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  3. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...