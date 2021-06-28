WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears evidence related to money flows from Zizi Kodwa

The inquiry heard evidence from ENS Forensics MD Steven Powell, who conducted a forensic investigation into IT company EOH and tender irregularities involving the public sector.

He alleged Kodwa was paid kickbacks by the company’s Jehan Mackay of up to R2m between May 2015 and February 2016, when Kodwa was ANC spokesperson.

The payments were made while EOH was bidding for government tenders. They allegedly included deposits to his personal bank account, payments for luxury holiday accommodation in the Western Cape and car payments.

Kodwa told the governing party’s integrity commission that it is not necessary to reappear before it to explain the recent allegations as he had previously explained the transactions made between him and Mackay were between friends and there was nothing untoward about them.

TimesLIVE