Apex court ruling on Jacob Zuma hailed as 'victory for the rule of law'

The landmark judgment by the Constitutional Court effectively sending former president Jacob Zuma to prison for 15 months has been described as a victory for the rule of law.

Reacting to the judgment, various political parties welcomed it, with the DA saying it will go a long way towards showing that no-one is above the law.

The ANC will at its national executive committee (NEC) meeting this weekend reflect on the implications.

This is the first time since democracy that a former president has been sentenced to imprisonment.

“The NEC that will take place this weekend will reflect on the implications and consequences of the judgment,” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. “We further reaffirm our commitment to upholding the rule of law and fulfilling the aspirations of our constitutional democracy.”

The ANC previously failed in its attempt to convince Zuma to comply with the Constitutional Court’s earlier judgment and appealed to him on several occasions to appear before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.