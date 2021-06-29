DA calls for the extension of Ters to support the hospitality industry under lockdown level 4

The DA has called on the government to extend the Unemployment Insurance Fund's Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) for the duration of lockdown alert level 4 to support the hospitality industry and its employees.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that SA will move to a higher lockdown level due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Ramaphosa announced a two-week ban on the sale of alcohol for on-site and off-site consumption. Restaurants are closed for sit-ins and are only allowed to open for deliveries and takeaways, said Ramaphosa.

“The Covid-19 Ters scheme came to an end in March, but the lockdown did not. For as long as the government prevents people from participating in the economy, it has a duty to mitigate the devastating economic impact with financial assistance,” the DA said on Monday.