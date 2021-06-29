Eskom’s mandate too serious for it to deal with ‘frivolous’ race complaints, says board chair

Eskom board chairperson Prof Malegapuru Makgoba says Eskom, and especially its group chief executive Andre de Ruyter, should be focusing on turning the company around instead of having to deal with “frivolous” racism allegations like those made by its former chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano.

Makgoba told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that the public’s expectations of the power utility were “too serious” for it to be left to deal with “frivolous complaints”.

Eskom was briefing the committee about the outcomes of an investigation into racism, nepotism and abuse of power allegations levelled against De Ruyter. He was cleared of all the allegations.

In his report, advocate Ishmael Semenya said Tshitangano disavowed that he accused De Ruyter of racism in relation to allegations about non-performance De Ruyter made against him.

“The report is there clearing Mr Andre de Ruyter and I think we should put our attention to the task the group chief executive must do and focus on the task Eskom needs to do, which is to transform in a fundamental manner,” said Makgoba.