LISTEN | Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, sentenced to 15-month jail term

After Zuma's failure to appear, the commission launched contempt proceedings in the Constitutional Court.

The commission also sought an order that Zuma be sentenced to two years' imprisonment for contempt.

The judgment comes three months after the court heard the unopposed application by the commission.

In April, before the hearing of the contempt application, the court issued directions that Zuma must file an affidavit addressing what penalty the court should impose if it were to find him in contempt of court.

Zuma did not oppose the contempt of court proceedings and did not participate in the matter. Instead he wrote to chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng saying he would not participate as a conscientious objector.

When the commission applied for Zuma to be held in contempt, its counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC argued that only imprisonment would vindicate the highest court's authority.

The court ordered that Zuma submit himself to the police at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal or Johannesburg within five calendar days from Tuesday, for the station commander to ensure that he is immediately delivered to a correctional centre to commence serving the sentence.

The court said in the event that Zuma did not submit himself to the police as required by the court order, the minister of police and the national commissioner of police must, within three days, take all necessary steps in law to ensure that he is delivered to a correctional centre.

