‘Leaders must be circumspect when interacting with business people’: 5 takeouts from Zizi Kodwa’s testimony

Not in a position to repay R1m loan

Kodwa said he has not repaid the R1m loan but will do so as soon as he is financially stable.

“The understanding between Mr Mackay and I was that you’re my friend and you need assistance., I will give you a loan on the understanding that when your finances stabilise, you will repay me.

“If I speak to him today, I will still assure him that as soon as I get a stable job I will repay the loan. The job I have today is a very political appointment. I can be removed tomorrow.”

Loan was a deal between friends

Kodwa denied the loan and other payments from Mackay resulted in EOH receiving government contracts. He said the loan was a deal between two friends and he doesn’t consider himself as being in debt.

“You don’t have this notion that you are entering into a debt. These are the lessons of leaders who must be circumspect when interacting with people of business, to what extent this can be perceived as issues of a leader of the ANC binging on the extravagant.”