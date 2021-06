‘Never before has the judicial process been so threatened’: Constitutional Court’s scathing Zuma judgment

“The Constitutional Court went to great lengths to safeguard Mr Zuma’s rights. Consequently there is simply no sound nor logical basis on which Mr Zuma can claim to have been treated unfairly,” she said.

She also said an order that would give Zuma one last chance to testify before the inquiry would be naive.

Zuma had “repeatedly reiterated he would rather be imprisoned than co-operate with the commission or comply with the order,” she said.

“Accordingly, it defies logic to believe a suspended sentence which affords Mr Zuma one final opportunity would have any effect other than to prolong his defiance.”

Khampepe said the only appropriate sentence was direct imprisonment.

