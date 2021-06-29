'One Zuma was enough' — Many not convinced by Duduzane Zuma’s presidential bid

Readers have largely given Duduzane Zuma's bid to be president the thumbs-down, saying there are stronger candidates for the presidency.

The businessman reportedly kicked off his bid to one day be president of SA by campaigning to be elected chairperson of the ANC’s ward 11 branch.

Zimasa Matiwane reported for the Sunday Times reported that Zuma is gunning to be chair of the KwaZulu-Natal ward, which includes Newlands East, Siyanda and Quarry Heights near KwaMashu, eThekwini.

ANC insiders said he met other branch leaders around KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State to push his campaign, but some party members were not keen on him being president of the party.

TimesLIVE ran a poll on Monday asking if you supported Zuma's bid to be president.

23% said he was saying the right things, while 70% believe there are stronger candidates for the presidency.

7% said their vote was a secret.