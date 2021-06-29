Politics

'One Zuma was enough' — Many not convinced by Duduzane Zuma’s presidential bid

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
29 June 2021 - 12:00
Duduzane Zuma has shared his interest in becoming ANC president.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Readers have largely given Duduzane Zuma's bid to be president the thumbs-down, saying there are stronger candidates for the presidency.

The businessman reportedly kicked off his bid to one day be president of SA by campaigning to be elected chairperson of the ANC’s ward 11 branch.

Zimasa Matiwane reported for the Sunday Times reported that Zuma is gunning to be chair of the KwaZulu-Natal ward, which includes Newlands East, Siyanda and Quarry Heights near KwaMashu, eThekwini.

ANC insiders said he met other branch leaders around KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State to push his campaign, but some party members were not keen on him being president of the party.

TimesLIVE ran a poll on Monday asking if you supported Zuma's bid to be president.

23% said he was saying the right things, while 70% believe there are stronger candidates for the presidency.

7% said their vote was a secret.

On social media, some said Zuma should just throw in the towel, while others defended his right to campaign.

Zuma confirmed to the Sunday Times that he has thrown his hat into the ring to be chairperson ahead of his bid to challenge for the ANC presidency.

“We are just waiting for the BGM [branch general meeting] to sit to be elected chair of the branch. Yes, that is the intention. We will see what the outcome is but I'm feeling very positive.

“The ultimate goal is to contest the presidency of the ANC. We are not talking about the future. Everything we are doing is now. I’m not attaching a date or a conference to what I am doing,” he said over the weekend.

