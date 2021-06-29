POLL | Are your satisfied with the ConCourt's verdict on Jacob Zuma?
Former president Jacob Zuma was on Tuesday found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to a 15-month jail term for failure to comply with an order of the Constitutional Court to appear before the state capture commission.
The judgment was passed down by the Constitutional Court and read on behalf of the majority by justice Sisi Khampepe.
Khampepe said the court found the only appropriate sanction for Zuma's defiance was “a direct unsuspended order of imprisonment”.
The judgment was met with mixed reaction on social media.
The commission of inquiry into state capture applied to the Constitutional Court for Zuma to be imprisoned for two years for breaching the court's order to obey summonses that he appear before the commission to testify.
Despite a court order compelling him to appear before the commission, Zuma failed to turn up in February. In April, the court issued directions that Zuma must file an affidavit addressing what penalty the court should impose if it were to find him in contempt of court.
Zuma did not oppose the proceedings and did not participate in the matter. Instead he wrote to chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng saying he would not participate as a conscientious objector.