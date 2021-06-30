‘Be humble, take it like a man and get out early for good behaviour’: prison rights group's advice for Jacob Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma can prove his critics wrong by simply handing himself over to the authorities and taking his sentence “like a man”, says the SA Prisoners' Organisation for Human Rights (Sapohr).
Sapohr spokesperson Golden Miles Bhudu said on Wednesday that Zuma had previously told supporters that he was “not afraid of prison and imprisonment”, and should he act on his words, he would surprise and shock his enemies and detractors.
“It will also leave them with nothing much else to say,” added Bhudu.
The Constitutional Court on Tuesday ordered Zuma to hand himself over to the police either at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal or in Johannesburg within five calendar days to ensure he was delivered to a correctional centre to begin his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.
Sunday is the last day on which Zuma can present himself to the police to start serving the sentence.
In the event that Zuma fails to present himself, the minister of police and national police commissioner have three days to ensure the former president is delivered to correctional services.
Bhudu said Zuma should plead with supporters and fans not to accompany him when he hands himself over.
“The right thing do to is to go in there and start serving his dues to the community. Take it like a man and come out, in a few months, a law-abiding and productive useful citizen of this country of ours.
Down-to-earth behaviour and not flexing his muscle will count the day he makes his appearance before the parole board.Golden Miles Bhudu, Saphor
“We hope those who are in love of the public grandstanding aren’t going to repeat the scenes we witnessed when Tony Yengeni and Andile Lugisa handed themselves over to the prison authorities.”
Bhudu said Zuma should try to be a model inmate and stand in queues like the rest of the prisoners, waiting their turn to be counted and taken through the process.
He urged Zuma to avoid the temptation of preferential treatment.
“Insist to be accommodated right in the 'belly of the beast', to personally taste the human rights violation of prisoners rights which remains in contrast with chapter 2 of the bill of rights.
“His down-to-earth behaviour and not flexing his muscle will count the day he makes his appearance before the parole board, which will result in his early release for good behaviour.”
TimesLIVE