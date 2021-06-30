‘Be humble, take it like a man and get out early for good behaviour’: prison rights group's advice for Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma can prove his critics wrong by simply handing himself over to the authorities and taking his sentence “like a man”, says the SA Prisoners' Organisation for Human Rights (Sapohr).

Sapohr spokesperson Golden Miles Bhudu said on Wednesday that Zuma had previously told supporters that he was “not afraid of prison and imprisonment”, and should he act on his words, he would surprise and shock his enemies and detractors.

“It will also leave them with nothing much else to say,” added Bhudu.

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday ordered Zuma to hand himself over to the police either at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal or in Johannesburg within five calendar days to ensure he was delivered to a correctional centre to begin his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

Sunday is the last day on which Zuma can present himself to the police to start serving the sentence.