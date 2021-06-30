Politics

Jacob Zuma will keep presidential perks after sentencing, law expert says

Sunday is the last day on which Zuma should present himself to start sentence

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
30 June 2021 - 11:31
Former president Jacob Zuma during an appearance at the state capture inquiry. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma during an appearance at the state capture inquiry. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy/Sunday Times

Former president Jacob Zuma will not lose any of his retirement benefits even though the Constitutional Court declared him guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to a 15-month prison term.

This is because there is no provision in the constitution and legislation governing remuneration and benefits for executives for removing such benefits, a legal expert says.

Former presidents enjoy benefits including a substantial pension, medical aid and provision of security.

“He will keep all his benefits. The constitution allows for the removal of benefits if the president is impeached,” said law professor Pierre de Vos.

Section 89 of the constitution states anyone who has been removed from the office of president following the process of impeachment may not receive any benefits of that office.

“If you are sitting president, you can be impeached for gross misconduct and all benefits will be taken from you.”

State capture inquiry welcomes court endorsement of its powers in Jacob Zuma case

The Constitutional Court judgment finding former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court sends a profoundly important message that there are ...
Politics
4 hours ago

De Vos said because Zuma was no longer president, the impeachment provisions are no longer applicable to him.

Sunday is the last day on which Zuma should present himself to the police to start serving his 15-month sentence.

Following the ConCourt judgment on Tuesday, Zuma was ordered to submit himself to the police either in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal or Johannesburg Central within five calendar days from the date of the order to ensure he is immediately delivered to a correctional centre to begin his sentence.

Calendar days include weekends, so this means Zuma must present himself to the police by Sunday.

We are instructed by a court, and when it instructs the law agencies will have to act.
Police minister Bheki Cele

The court said in the event Zuma fails to present himself, the minister of police and national police commissioner must, within three calendar days after he was due to present himself, take all steps permissible in law to ensure Zuma is delivered to prison to start his sentence.

Police minister Bheki Cele indicated on Tuesday he will act on the order of the court.

Addressing the national coronavirus command council media briefing on Tuesday, Cele said the judgment made it clear the former president has five days to respond to the decision made by the court.

“The instruction is for the national commissioner and police minister to act. That will be within three days after five days have lapsed,” he said.

“We are instructed by a court, and when it instructs the law agencies will have to act.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Premature' to predict at which prison Zuma will serve his time: correctional services

Details of former president Jacob Zuma's pending incarceration will only be finalised when he is formally admitted as a prisoner, the department of ...
Politics
2 hours ago

‘I will die before my father goes to jail’, says Edward Zuma

One of the sons of former president Jacob Zuma remains defiant that he will die before he witnesses his father walking through prison gates.
Politics
3 hours ago

SA weighs in on Julius Malema welcoming ConCourt Zuma ruling

Social media users have weighed in on EFF leader Julius Malema welcoming the Constitutional Court ruling against former president Jacob Zuma.
Politics
1 hour ago

Jacob Zuma is in ‘high spirits and has no fear’, says his daughter Duduzile

Former president Jacob Zuma is in 'high spirits and has no fear', his daughter Duduzile posted after he was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment for ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  2. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  3. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  4. Friends with benefits? Kodwa says benefactor ‘has no power over me’ Politics

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...