Postponing elections would be a constitutional 'assault', Moseneke inquiry hears

A postponement of October's local government elections would be an assault on the constitution of the country — and was a move that ActionSA would actively oppose.

This was the view of Michael Beaumont, the party's national chairperson, on Wednesday.

He made the submission before the Moseneke inquiry which is looking into the feasibility of holding free and fair elections under Covid-19 conditions later this year.

Health experts addressing the inquiry have poured cold water on the holding of elections, warning of a possible fourth wave of infections amid the slow rollout of vaccinations.