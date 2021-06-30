State capture inquiry welcomes court endorsement of its powers in Jacob Zuma case

“The commission views the judgment as one of great importance for the rule of law, the principle of equality before the law, the primacy of our constitution and the protection of our constitutional democracy,” said inquiry secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala.

“The judgment is also significant for the independence of our judiciary. In the commission’s view the judgment sends a profoundly important message to all in our country that there are serious consequences for anyone who defies summonses and orders of courts and that such conduct will not be tolerated, no matter what the person’s status is in society.

“The commission will continue with its work in the knowledge that the highest court in the land has made it clear that summonses issued by the commission must be complied with and orders of courts must be obeyed.”

TimesLIVE