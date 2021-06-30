WATCH LIVE | Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo briefs media on ConCourt ruling against Zuma
30 June 2021 - 11:57
The chairperson of the state capture inquiry, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is expected to brief members of the media and the public about the work of the inquiry to date.
Zondo is also expected to answer questions about Tuesday’s Constitutional Court judgment regarding former president Jacob Zuma’s contempt of court.
The ConCourt sentenced Zuma to 15 months behind bars after he was found guilty of contempt of court for failure to comply with an order issued by it to honour a summons to appear before the state capture inquiry. He was ordered to hand himself to police by Sunday.
TimesLIVE