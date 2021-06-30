Zondo has 'no regrets' about accepting state capture inquiry job

But Zondo was proud to have led a commission with the mammoth task of unravelling corruption and fraud in the state and suggesting corrective measures to ensure history does not repeat itself.

“I have personally been subjected to various attacks by Mr Zuma. I have sought to continue to do my work and to do so without fear, favour or prejudice,” said the deputy chief justice.

“It has been difficult for myself and my family, but there is a job to done and I accepted this job knowing it is a very important job for the country.

“Do I regret taking this job? Not at all. If I was asked to do it again, I would do it again. Our country needed that this job be done and somebody had to do it. When the chief justice asked me to do it, I had no hesitation in agreeing to do it.”

