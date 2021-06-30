Politics

Zondo has 'no regrets' about accepting state capture inquiry job

Given another chance, deputy chief justice would put up his hand again

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
30 June 2021 - 14:30
'It has been difficult for myself and my family, but there is a job to done and I accepted this job knowing it is a very important job for the country,' says deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Despite criticism and attacks from some quarters of society, state capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo has given himself a pat on the back for a job well done.

In fact, given the chance, Zondo would take up the job of chairing any commission similar to the state capture inquiry again.

The attacks on him by former president Jacob Zuma, in particular, who went as far as asking for Zondo's recusal, were an occupational hazard.


But Zondo was proud to have led a commission with the mammoth task of unravelling corruption and fraud in the state and suggesting corrective measures to ensure history does not repeat itself.

“I have personally been subjected to various attacks by Mr Zuma. I have sought to continue to do my work and to do so without fear, favour or prejudice,” said the deputy chief justice.

“It has been difficult for myself and my family, but there is a job to done and I accepted this job knowing it is a very important job for the country.

“Do I regret taking this job? Not at all. If I was asked to do it again, I would do it again. Our country needed that this job be done and somebody had to do it. When the chief justice asked me to do it, I had no hesitation in agreeing to do it.” 

