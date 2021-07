AU member states worried about access to vaccines as third wave grips continent

It is also required to generate evidence to assess the impact of Covid-19 on social and economic harm on the continent and propose ways to a strong recovery.

“The bureau of the heads of state and government further expressed concerns about the rising morbidity and mortality caused so far by the third and fourth waves of the pandemic in the member states and the limited access to Covid-19 vaccines on the continent.”

At the time of the meeting, only 1.12% of the African population had been fully vaccinated.

“In light of these developments, the bureau of the heads of state and government endorsed the revised joint continental strategy for Covid-19 outbreak.”

He explained that the revised strategy focuses on enhanced prevention, monitoring and treatment, which reflects the changing dimensions of Covid-19 on the continent and the evolving nature of the pandemic.

TimesLIVE