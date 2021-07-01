ConCourt judgment 'judicially emotional and not consistent with our constitution': Zuma Foundation

Former president Jacob Zuma has criticised the Constitutional Court judgment that handed him a 15-month jail sentence for contempt, saying it was “judicially emotional and not consistent with our constitution”.

In a statement released shortly after 11.30pm on Wednesday, the Jacob G Zuma Foundation said the former president believed that the majority judgment, delivered by acting chief justice Sisi Khampepe, showed that the country's courts did not act independently and without bias.

The statement came after the Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail after finding him guilty of contempt of court — this after he refused to comply with the apex court's order to appear before the state capture commission. He was given five days to hand himself over or face arrest.

In the statement, the foundation said it was speaking to its legal advisers “on the options available” to Zuma.

The foundation was critical of the court's majority judgment's comment that Zuma “attacked” the Constitutional Court, saying this was “utterly false”.

“If true, it is unconstitutional and a serious conflict for the same 'vilified' panel of judges, which is supposedly embroiled in a running, bitter controversy with the alleged contemnor, to preside as judges in their own case. No-one so cruelly slandered is likely to maintain that calm detachment necessary for a fair adjudication.

“The characterisation of our patron [Zuma] by the majority panel paints a picture of a very angry panel of judges,” the statement read.