Eswatini politicians and protesters should discuss their grievances: Dirco

The SA government has finally broken its silence on the unrest in Eswatini.

In a statement released on Thursday, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said it had noted with “great concern the ongoing political and security situation” in the kingdom.

“We are particularly concerned by reports of loss of life and destruction of properties. The right to peaceful protest is universally recognised,” said Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.