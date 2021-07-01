'I need my kids to ride for me the way he rides for his dad': SA weighs on Edward Zuma's defence

Edward Zuma's defence of his father, former president Jacob Zuma, has seen him topping the trending list on social media as scores weigh in.

Edward, on Tuesday, told media outside his family homestead in Nkandla that law enforcement officers would have to kill him before they arrest his father.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court after he failed to comply with an order to appear before the state capture inquiry.

The former president was sentenced to 15 months in prison and was given five days to hand himself over to police. The ruling cannot be appealed.

Edward said Zuma’s arrest was a “situation of war”.

“My position has been known and I still maintain that whatever decisions are taken by law enforcement agents, they will have to kill me before such a thing is implemented,” he said.