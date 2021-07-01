Politics

Jacob Zuma will no longer attend Kenneth Kaunda’s funeral, sources say

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
01 July 2021 - 12:53
Former president Jacob Zuma is no longer going to attend the funeral of late Zambian statesman Kenneth Kaunda. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma is no longer going to attend the funeral of late Zambian statesman Kenneth Kaunda. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Former president Jacob Zuma will not be attending the funeral of former Zambian statesman Kenneth Kaunda on Friday as initially planned.

“He is not going, he can’t. That will give them a chance to arrest him on the way,” said a family elder who asked not to be identified.

TimesLIVE understands that Zuma had been expected to arrive in Lusaka late Thursday and to return to SA on Monday.

It is believed that the Constitutional Court ruling on Tuesday which found him guilty of contempt of court after he refused to comply with the apex court's order to appear before the state capture commission, may have contributed to the change in his schedule. 

Zuma has been sentenced to a 15-month jail term.

Jacob Zuma will keep presidential perks after sentencing, law expert says

Former president Jacob Zuma will not lose any of his retirement benefits even though the Constitutional Court sentenced him to a 15-month prison ...
Politics
1 day ago

His foundation would not be drawn into discussing the matter.

“The diary of President Zuma is not discussed with media because of security considerations” said Jacob G Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.  

Another two independent sources close to the former president have confirmed Zuma’s plans were changed at the 11th hour.

It is believed that Zuma was in Durban on Wednesday. 

Zuma’s eldest son, Edward, said the family was going into a meeting and would be releasing a statement later.

On Wednesday evening the foundation released a statement in which Zuma criticised the Constitutional Court judgment.

TimesLIVE reported that the foundation said Zuma believed the majority judgment, delivered by acting chief justice Sisi Khampepe, showed that the country’s courts did not act independently and without bias.

He was given five days by the apex court to hand himself over or face arrest. The foundation said it was speaking to its legal advisers “on the options available” to Zuma.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zuma likely to get ‘special treatment’ in jail, say prison and legal experts

He’ll be eligible for parole after a quarter of his sentence, which means he’ll be behind bars for just less than 150 days
News
21 hours ago

ConCourt judgment 'judicially emotional and not consistent with our constitution': Zuma Foundation

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation said the former president believed that the majority judgment, delivered by acting chief justice Sisi Khampepe, showed ...
Politics
12 hours ago

‘I will die before my father goes to jail’, says Edward Zuma

One of the sons of former president Jacob Zuma remains defiant that he will die before he witnesses his father walking through prison gates.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  2. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  3. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  4. Friends with benefits? Kodwa says benefactor ‘has no power over me’ Politics

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...