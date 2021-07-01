Jacob Zuma will no longer attend Kenneth Kaunda’s funeral, sources say

Former president Jacob Zuma will not be attending the funeral of former Zambian statesman Kenneth Kaunda on Friday as initially planned.

“He is not going, he can’t. That will give them a chance to arrest him on the way,” said a family elder who asked not to be identified.

TimesLIVE understands that Zuma had been expected to arrive in Lusaka late Thursday and to return to SA on Monday.

It is believed that the Constitutional Court ruling on Tuesday which found him guilty of contempt of court after he refused to comply with the apex court's order to appear before the state capture commission, may have contributed to the change in his schedule.

Zuma has been sentenced to a 15-month jail term.