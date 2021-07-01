PODCAST | ‘Those defending Jacob Zuma have no moral basis on which to stand’ — political analyst

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma fired gunshots in the air as they led a motorcade from Eshowe to his rural homestead of Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal to lend him support on Thursday.

This after a momentous Constitutional Court judgment sentencing him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we dive head-first into the former president’s sentencing, what kind of threat his supporters pose, what might have led to his decision to disobey a direct court order and his potential underlying motives for refusing to appear before the state capture inquiry.



Our host Mike Siluma is joined by political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga and parliamentary correspondent Thabo Mokone to dissect the issues.



Join the discussion: