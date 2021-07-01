Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | ‘Those defending Jacob Zuma have no moral basis on which to stand’ — political analyst
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma fired gunshots in the air as they led a motorcade from Eshowe to his rural homestead of Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal to lend him support on Thursday.
This after a momentous Constitutional Court judgment sentencing him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.
In this episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we dive head-first into the former president’s sentencing, what kind of threat his supporters pose, what might have led to his decision to disobey a direct court order and his potential underlying motives for refusing to appear before the state capture inquiry.
Our host Mike Siluma is joined by political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga and parliamentary correspondent Thabo Mokone to dissect the issues.
Join the discussion:
What you will hear:
(01:05) The state capture saga has taken an unexpected turn with former president Zuma deciding to go to jail rather than complete his testimony at the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
(17:33) Do revelations of more corruption coming out of the state capture inquiry indicate there is something wrong with SA politics, and how will President Cyril Ramaphosa address the growing rot within his party?
