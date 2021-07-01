Politics

SARB has stood the test of time, says Ramaphosa on its centenary

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
01 July 2021 - 14:08
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. File image
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. File image
Image: Trevor Samson

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the South African Reserve Bank should be celebrated as an institution that has been unwavering in meeting its constitutional mandate.

Paying tribute to the central bank as it celebrates 100 years, Ramaphosa said: “The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has stood witness to some of the most dramatic events in our country, from the Great Depression to World War 2, from the election of the Nationalist Party government in 1948 to the declaration of the republic, from the Sharpeville massacre to the release of Nelson Mandela from prison and to the historic 1994 elections.

“While its existence and work predate the dawn of democracy in 1994, the manner in which it has carried out its democratic constitutional mandate, an obligation to the South African people’s desire for liberty and prosperity, has been exemplary.

Bank holds to steady course as governor keeps eye on inflation

Lesetja Kganyago warned that load- shedding poses risks toinvestment and jobs
Business
1 month ago

“It has not only applied monetary policy instruments with diligence and care in times of global and regional crises, it has also provided sound and valuable advice to government.”

Ramaphosa also commended the central bank on its “quick, bold, extraordinary and unprecedented” response to the Covid-19 crisis.

“This shows the importance of a credible, stable and well-resourced central bank. These actions have helped to minimise the negative economic impact of the virus and associated lockdowns. The South African Reserve Bank, in collaboration with the National Treasury, continues to support our economic recovery efforts,” said Ramaphosa.

He observed that the bank’s profound contribution is built on its rigorous dedication to its constitutional mandate, independence and high professional standards.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Reserve Bank holds rates, but ready to act on inflation

South Africa's central bank kept support for an economic recovery in place on Thursday, leaving lending rates unchanged for a fifth meeting in a row, ...
Business
1 month ago

JUSTICE MALALA | The truly worrying thing about Sexwale is that he’s by no means alone

The Tokyo Sexwale debacle is an indicator of how gullible South Africans are and it’s very worrying
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Tough fiscal decisions are required, not reckless financing proposals

In "It's not the wage bill that's the problem, it's the austerity budget" in the Sunday Times of May 16, Duma Gqubule argues that fiscal ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  2. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  3. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  4. Friends with benefits? Kodwa says benefactor ‘has no power over me’ Politics

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...